INEC Should Be Headed by an Engineer, Says NSE



Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has called on the federal government to ensure that the person to head the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should be an engineer if the country must achieve sustainable development.



President of NSE, Mr. Tasiu Gidari-Wudil, said this yesterday at a news conference organised by the society for the commemoration of the World Engineering Day (WED) in Abuja



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the theme of the 2023 World Engineering Day is “Engineering Innovations for a More Resilient World”.

NAN also reported that in 2020, March 4, was officially designated as the World Engineering Day (WED) for Sustainable Development.

The date was approved by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) as a special international day to celebrate Engineers and the works of Engineering every year.



Gidari-Wudil speaking at the occasion said the person who should head INEC as its chairman should be an engineer.

“Seventy per cent of the operations of INEC is logistics; that is industrial engineering, the operations; election now is ICT-based, technology-based; so, if you are going to bring a professor of political science or history most of the questions in this field he cannot answer.



“But if you bring an engineer he will use his experience, I’m sure most of the commissioners are not engineers, so when you talk of logistics and tracing, I can tell you if you put an engineer he will be geo-tagging every ballot box.



“So, if the government is really ready to solve problems, let them put square pegs in square holes, there are more than 40 fields of engineering, so if you want things to work, don’t be afraid to put the right professionals in the right places.

“What we are saying is that the in-coming government should be mindful of this if they want to develop this country. In every political party there are engineers. People with the right competences should put in places,” Gadari-Wudil said