  • Sunday, 5th March, 2023

Idemili North/South: Obi Visits Sen Okonkwo, Congratulates Son on Election Victory

Premium | 12 hours ago

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, congratulated the party’s House of Senate winner, Uche Okonkwo, of the Idemili North/South Federal Constituency election in Anambra state.

Obi, who visited Senator Annie Okonkwo at his Ikoyi residence in Lagos, commended Uche for putting up a good fight.

Uche defeated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) two-time incumbent, Obinna Chidoka, the APGA candidate, Ike Cubana, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Ifeanyi Ibezim at the last Saturday election.

In his reaction, Uche said, “God bless Peter Obi and all Obidients from Idemili North/South Federal Constituency and across the country for their love and support before, during, and after the polls.”

The lawmaker-elect, however, reassured his constituents of his resolve to deliver dividends of democracy and improve lives. “God has heard our voice that to rescue Idemili is a mission possible and anointed.”

Meanwhile, Okonkwo lauded Obi for his epoch performance at the February 25 polls, saying he made Nigerians proud and proved the critics wrong.

