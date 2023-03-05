  • Monday, 6th March, 2023

How ‘E Choke Entertainment’ is promoting Afrobeats in Asia

The popularity of Afrobeats is soaring internationally, and E Choke Entertainment is one of the foremost entertainment companies that has been instrumental to the genre’s steady rise in Asian markets.

With concerts becoming increasingly visual extravaganzas, artists have access to new mediums to explore their creative impulses, and E Choke Entertainment is creating easy for that.

E Choke Entertainment is a countrywide event planner and organizer company in Manila, Philippines. They supply comprehensive event production service and Event management – Taking Care from End – End by providing the best services.

Under the leadership and guidance of Kingsley Chimeluo Okafor who is a strong lover of entertainment, E Choke Entertainment has consistently served as a launchpad that catapults the careers of many artists internationally.

‘E Choke Entertainment’ was established in last year and there are making massive strides in the entertainment scene. We see so much potentials in them as they tend to grow bigger and greater in the coming year.

On 16th July, 2023, Afropop star ‘Sugarboy’ will be live at Manila as a continuation of countless events that has been planned, organized and executed by ‘E Choke Entertainment’ in Philippines.

