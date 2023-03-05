  • Sunday, 5th March, 2023

Guardian of Style … Folake Akindele-Coker Celebrates Birthday

Elegance is one of those things that refuses to lose its effect even after the winds of time have passed by. For Folake Akindele-Coker, the mind behind Tiffany Amber, the prospect of adding a new age is one worth celebrating. And so it was that she recently celebrated her birthday to the delight of friends and relatives, and reminded the rest of the world of her polished and debonair personality.


After keeping to herself for the most part in the last handful of years, the Tiffany Amber lady has once again emerged to demonstrate the rosiness in her cheeks and the twinkle in her eyes.


Akindele-Coker clocked a new age on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Although a party was thrown to celebrate her, she demanded that the party be low-profile. This is the only reason that the high-ranking members of the country did not have to dust their sandals and go around the world as a way of honouring her. But Akindele-Coker has also shown that she prefers the peaceful and quiet way of life.


To the people that know Akindele-Coker, she will always be the daughter of the late stylishly distinguished billionaire, Chief Bode Akindele. As a result, she is a well-behaved individual with well-rounded home training. Alas, there was a time when even this quality was not enough to ensure her happiness. That was the period she lost her heart to a person and lost a large fraction of the colour in her world. Although she continues to bear the man’s name, she is her own woman and will most likely be one of the most stylish ladies in Nigeria.


Ultimately, Akindele-Coker remains a woman of style, elegance, and panache. Even with her new age, she is the very definition of elegance and class.

