  • Sunday, 5th March, 2023

Chukwueze Takes Season’s  Goals Contribution to 20

Sport | 10 hours ago

Kunle Adewale

Samuel Chukwueze continued his excellent season with two assists as Villarreal claimed a 2-0 road win over Almeria in a La Liga match at the Power Horse Stadium yesterday.

And in doing so, the 2015 FIFA U17 World Cup winner took his goal involvements for the 2022-2023 campaign to 20 (10 goals, 10 assists). 

This is the first time in Chukwueze’s professional career that he has hit double digits for goals and assists in a single season, 

Prior to this campaign, his best figure in terms of goal involvements was 13 (5 goals, 8 assists) which he achieved in 2020-2021.

After a goalless first half, Villarreal broke the deadlock in the 76th minute through Gerard Moreno, who fired home after Chuwkeuze’s brilliance down the right flank.

Two minutes to the end of the game, Morales sealed the win with a first time volley after another assist by the Nigeria international. 

Chukwueze’s goal involvement of 20 comprises eight in La Liga, six in the Copa del Rey, four in the group stage of the Europa Conference League and two in the UECL qualifiers.

Next up for Chukwueze and his Villarreal teammates is a Europa Conference League Round of 16, first leg tie against Anderlecht at Lotto Park on Thursday, March 9.

