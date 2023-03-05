Buhari Leaves for Qatar to Attend UN Conference on Least-developed Countries

*To return on Wednesday

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday departed Abuja for the fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LCDs) in Doha, Qatar.

This followed an invitation by the Emir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.



According to a statement issued by the presidential spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, the conference, which is from 5th to 9th March 2023 under the theme: “From Potential to Prosperity,” holds once in a decade and provides an opportunity to garner support of the international community for accelerating sustainable development in the LDCs as well as assist them in making progress towards achieving prosperity.



The statement further explains that while in Doha, President Buhari would reinforce Nigeria’s commitment to supporting the most vulnerable countries to meet their development challenges, highlighting areas through which the Nigerian government has provided them with various assistance over time.



The President’s spokesperson added that as most of these countries struggle to find sustainable solutions to challenges of poverty, adverse effects of climate change, food, and energy crises as well as high-debt burden, among others, the President will vigorously reiterate the need for sustainable solutions for countries facing these severe challenges.



The Summit, which would be attended by world leaders, the private sector, civil society, and youth organisations, aims to share developmental ideas and mobilise political would, solidarity, action, and solutions to transform the LDCs, by finding sustainable solutions to the challenges of poverty, food insecurity, hunger, weak or non-existent infrastructure, inadequate health facilities, climate change among others as they struggle to deliver on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.



President Buhari’s delegation includes some ministers and top government officials who are expected to use the opportunity of the visit to sign some agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with the Qatari government.

The President is expected to return to the country on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.