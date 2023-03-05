As Tinubu Wins Presidential Election, Will Bode George Relocate?



Politics has always been a game of minds. To the intent that adversaries would be deceived into making wrong moves or intimidated into retreating from their strongest points, politicians would make statements that might come back to bite them. Olabode George, more popularly known as Bode George, has become a victim of his own words. Having sworn to take drastic action if the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu comes out victorious in the 2023 presidential election, what will the former military governor do now that what he dreaded has come to pass?



Following the emergence of Tinubu as President-elect, things are not going very well in some quarters of political Nigeria. Specifically, many people with the same mind as George are having to defend themselves before Nigerians if they want their words to mean anything moving forward. Of course, George is one of the most high-profile Nigerians who dared to make a seemingly hasty decision and commitment. So, it falls to him to defend it.



As many readers would recall, George was one of the strongest opposers of Tinubu’s presidential ambition. According to George, Tinubu has nothing to offer the country and would only be left without any idea of what to do with presidential power. George also said that Tinubu would send people after him. As a consequence, he would immediately go into exile should it so happen that Tinubu wins the 2023 presidential election.



Perhaps, because things are always as one would have it, George needs to make a decision soon and fast. After all, it is only a few weeks before Tinubu would be sworn in as the president of Nigeria. Before that happens, won’t George be forced to leave Nigeria so that his words would be taken seriously? After all, he is no ordinary Nigerian and cannot say whatever comes to him in the heat of the moment.