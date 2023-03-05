Aregbesola Warns NCoS Personnel against Corrupt Practices



The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has called on officers and men of the Nigerian Correctional Service to shun all corrupt practices.

He warned that such an act was capable of leading to security breaches at the Custodial Centres in the country.

Aregbesola spoke at the Passing out Parade of cadets at the 28th Assistant Superintendent of Correctional Basic Course (Batch E) of the Nigerian Correctional Service in Kaduna.



These were contained in a statement on Saturday by his Media Adviser, Sola Fasure.

It partly read, “I have no doubt that this basic course has actually produced the desired impact on you all for the tasks ahead. Be reminded that this course is just the beginning of other numerous courses you will have to undertake in subsequent years, in the course of your training and retraining.



“You must stand on the highest ethical and moral pedestal. Shun all forms of corrupt practices and resist the temptation to collude with inmates and outsiders to compromise the integrity of the Service in any way that could lead to inmates running criminal rings, jailbreaks, and external attacks on the custodial centres. You have been called to serve with honour, distinction, and integrity.”



Aregbesola also advised officers and men of the service to be fiercely brutal and merciless to intruders who may want to violate custodial centres, restating that custodial centres nationwide should remain inviolable.



“I have no doubt also that in the process of your training and indoctrination, you have been taught the essence of the correctional service and its raison d’état. Corrections are the endpoint of the justice system. Criminal suspects are held in custody in the course of their trial, while convicts are kept away from society for them to be reformed and reintegrated into society as better citizens after they have paid their dues.



“Your institution and all its custodial centres must be protected and made inviolable. The custodial centres are a Red Zone. Be a mother lion – gentle, friendly, and fiercely protective of her cubs; but dangerous, deadly, and merciless towards any unfortunate intruder to her space. You have the backing of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the President to use all means necessary to perform your duty successfully,” the Minister directed the officers.