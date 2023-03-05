Abdullahi Haske Takes the Backseat



All things fall apart, Chinua Achebe declaration. The entire point of that declaration was that when things fall apart, it is because the center is unable to hold them together. In many ways, this is the lot of individuals who have either lost their backing or can no longer count on said backing. When such things happen, these individuals, like Abdullahi Haske, take the backseat and wait for things to blow over.



In the grand scheme of things, Haske is the kind of person that any reasonable individual would want on their team. A brilliant young man by virtually any standard, Haske has demonstrated an incredible predilection for business. So astute is his unique perspective of business deals that it has been intimated many a time that Haske has only managed to stand out because he is the son-in-law of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.



However, whatever the insinuation, even his biggest naysayers admit that Haske has guts and brains. As the founder and Group MD of AA&R Investments and Mars E&P, Haske’s good fortune was made possible because he has always been able to identify opportunities and differentiate them from pits of problems.

The same vision helped Haske win 51 per cent of the Addax oil bloc, a business deal that he snatched from under the noses of individuals who have been involved in the oil business longer than the AA&R Group has been out of school. Despite all of this, the time has come, it seems, for Haske to retire to the backseat and let the waves of time wash some of his glory into the shores.



There is much to learn from Haske, according to some political-business analysts. The shared narrative among this group is that Haske’s business acumen is so closely tied to his father-in-law’s influence that when said father-in-law lost his presidential bid, Haske was forced to take the backseat.