Production of 700 Military Trucks: Buhari Praises Stallion Group

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday praised the Stallion Group for its role in the nation’s industrial development, citing the production of 700 military trucks built in Nigeria by Nigerians from their Ojo, Lagos, automobiles assembly and production plants.

“It gives me pleasure and honour to commission the 700 Stallion Ashok Leyland Troops Carrier Vehicles procured by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“These vehicles, I was informed, were produced by Stallion Motors Limited at Ojo, Lagos. This is an important milestone in the annals of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, especially the troops engaged in operations in various theaters.”

The Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi, said the procurement done in line with Executive Order Number Five, was a demonstration of the success of the partnership between the ministry and the private sector.

He said in addition to the thousands of jobs created, the company will also train engineers from military establishments on the maintenance of the trucks.

The Permanent Secretary, Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, commented on the role of Stallion Nigeria in the implementation of the contract, saying that its promoters may look Indian “but they are holders of the green passport.”

Stallion Group has been in Nigeria for 54 years with growing investments in agriculture, industries, services and technology transfer. They employ thousands of skilled Nigerians and have been expanding into several key sectors of the economy.