  • Saturday, 4th March, 2023

Osimhen Battles Di Maria, Others for 2022 Serie A Player of the Month

Sport | 16 hours ago


Nigeria International, Victor Osimhen, has been nominated for the Serie A Player Of The Month for the second time this year.
The 24-year-old was named the Serie A player of the month for January after scoring in every Serie A game in which he participated, with the exception of Napoli’s defeat to Inter Milan.


The Nigerian player contributed an assist and 5 goals in January, including a brace in their 5-1 thrashing of Juventus.
The Super Eagles forward was nominated once again in February, and this time, he would have to battle Russian Aleksei Miranchuk, U.S. Lecce defender Federico Baschirotto, Juventus attacker Ángel di María, and his colleague Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to win it.


Di Maria has been instrumental in Juventus Serie A’s ascent back to the top; in February, the 2022 World Cup winner scored a goal and supplied two assists for the Old Lady.


Nonetheless, the former LOCS Lille attacker maintained his remarkable February performance by scoring in every match for the Parthenopeans.
He scored five goals, including a brace against Spezia Calcio when Napoli visited Stadio Alberto Picco, bringing his total to 19 goals.


Notwithstanding the statistics, the League, through their social media platform, has given sports fans a chance to nominate their favourite player.
Nigerian star, Osimhen, scored goals in all his February fixtures for Luciano Spalletti’s men.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.