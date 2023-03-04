Osimhen Battles Di Maria, Others for 2022 Serie A Player of the Month



Nigeria International, Victor Osimhen, has been nominated for the Serie A Player Of The Month for the second time this year.

The 24-year-old was named the Serie A player of the month for January after scoring in every Serie A game in which he participated, with the exception of Napoli’s defeat to Inter Milan.



The Nigerian player contributed an assist and 5 goals in January, including a brace in their 5-1 thrashing of Juventus.

The Super Eagles forward was nominated once again in February, and this time, he would have to battle Russian Aleksei Miranchuk, U.S. Lecce defender Federico Baschirotto, Juventus attacker Ángel di María, and his colleague Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to win it.



Di Maria has been instrumental in Juventus Serie A’s ascent back to the top; in February, the 2022 World Cup winner scored a goal and supplied two assists for the Old Lady.



Nonetheless, the former LOCS Lille attacker maintained his remarkable February performance by scoring in every match for the Parthenopeans.

He scored five goals, including a brace against Spezia Calcio when Napoli visited Stadio Alberto Picco, bringing his total to 19 goals.



Notwithstanding the statistics, the League, through their social media platform, has given sports fans a chance to nominate their favourite player.

Nigerian star, Osimhen, scored goals in all his February fixtures for Luciano Spalletti’s men.