  • Saturday, 4th March, 2023

Not Really Homeless

Life & Style | 17 hours ago

Ex-prince Harry and his wife Meghan have been asked to move out of Frogmore Cottage, which they rarely used. It’s not like a lot of people who leave the family business, they won’t be homeless, or in their case mansionless, but there are millions who are in both their old country the UK and in their new home the US.

I am sure the cottage could shelter dozens of families rather than one old uncle that no one want to know. Just a thought!

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia 

