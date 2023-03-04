Kabiru Dogo on Salvage Mission to Kwara United



With nine points from the same number of matches, Kwara United currently occupies the eighth position on the log of the 10 teams in Group A of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) abridged-league. The team would need and a great improvement if they are hoping to campaigning in the Nigerian top flight next season.



As one of the club’s managements’ measures at salvaging the situation, Kwara United FC has handed coach Kabiru Dogo a three-year contract.

Kwara United FC on Tuesday unveiled Kabiru Dogo as the Technical Adviser of the club. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the club unveiled Dogo at a brief ceremony, held at its secretariat in Ilorin.

Speaking at the event, Bashir Badawiy, the General Manager of the club, said that they did the unveiling in keeping with the standard of the team as a reputable brand.



Badawiy said that they handed the coach a three-year contract and that the management would try its best to support him in order to succeed, noting that the club completed Dogo’s appointment a few weeks ago.



“This unveiling is like a ritual for us. Coach Kabiru Dogo is one of our own, and we must give him the respect,” he said.

The GM expressed belief in the new gaffer to deliver for the club.



He thanked the state government under the leadership of Abdurrahman AbdulRazaq for his support for the club and promised that the management would not relent in its efforts towards taking the team to enviable heights.



In his remarks, Dogo said the dream of every coach and player was to work for Kwara United, given its status as one of the big outfits in the country.

He also thanked the management for giving him the opportunity to serve his state.



“I want to assure everybody that by God’s grace during our time, Kwara United will continue to progress and achieve more,” he said.

The former Wikki Tourists coach stated that his immediate goal was to ensure the club’s stability. He added the team was replete with experienced and young players who will be used to get results.



“What I met on the ground in the team is good. We only need to change their mentality, psyche them up and change their attitude towards work, and they are now responding well,” he said.



While commending his predecessors, the tactician said he would leverage on their achievements to take the club to the highest level.

The club, which currently hosts their home games at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan, will hope to turn things around for good when the NPFL resumes after the election break.



The club, which currently hosts their home games at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan, will hope to turn things around for good when the NPFL resumes after the election break.