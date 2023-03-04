INEC: BVAS Will be Used for Accreditation, Results Management in Governorship, State Houses of Assembly Elections

Adedayo Akinwale

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that the commission would deploy Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in March 11 governorship and State Assembly elections.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu stated this Saturday at a meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) held at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

He said BVAS would be deployed for voter accreditation and result management.

According to him, “On Election Day technology, the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) will once again be deployed for voter accreditation and result management. The deployment of BVAS has gone a long way to sanitise voter accreditation as can be seen from the result of recent elections.”

The chairman also announced that refresher training must be conducted for ad hoc staff that participated in the last election, saying where they are replaced for good reason, they must be properly trained so that processes are not delayed or compromised at any stage.