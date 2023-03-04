INEC: 10th Assembly Will be Most Diverse Since 1999

•Senate seats: APC 59, PDP 29, LP 6, NNPP 2, SDP 2, APGA 1, YPP 1 *House seats: APC 262, PDP 102; LP 34; APGA 4; ADC 2, SDP 2, YPP 1 *98 senate seats, 325 house of reps seats declared so far

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that the 10th Assembly would be the most diverse since 1999 in terms of party representations.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu stated this Saturday at a meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) held at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

He said in last Saturday’s elections, winners had also been declared for 423 national legislative seats, while supplementary elections would be held in 46 constituencies.

He revealed that in the Senate, 98 out of 109 seats had been declared, adding that seven political parties have won senatorial seats while in the House of Representatives, 325 out of 360 seats have been won by eight political parties.

In the Senate, the All Progressives Congress won 57 seats; the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won 29 seats; Labour Party won six, New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) won two; Social Democratic Party (SDP) also won 2; the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Young Peoples Party (YPP) won one each.

Also, in the House of Representatives, APC won 262, PDP 102; LP 34; APGA four; African Democratic Congress (ADC) and SDP won two each while YPP won one.