Idemili North, South LP House of  Reps Winner, Uche Okonkwo Lauds Constituents for Giving Him Victory

Sunday Okobi

The winner of the Idemili North and South federal constituency in Anambra State, Uche Okonkwo, has expressed gratitude to the people of his constituency for voting for him to fulfill his ‘Rescue Idemili Agenda’, as the Labour Party (LP) candidate won the hotly contested House of Representatives constituency election resoundingly.

In a tension-soaked electoral contest between personalities of the zone, the status quo was broken, and the redemption drive populated by ‘Obidients’ under Okonkwo, beat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) two time incumbent, Obinna Chidoka, from Obosi; humbled the APGA candidate, Ike Cubana from Oba, and tamed the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Ifeanyi Ibezim, in the election.

While reacting to his victory, Okonkwo said: “God bless all Obidients from Idemili North and South federal constituency. You have spoken loudly and wisely. God has heard our voice that to rescue Idemili is a mission possible and anointed.

“Thank you and thank you again for standing firm behind your convictions and trust on me, all the Glory to God Almighty.

“We have by the courage of our hearts and the might of our votes struck down the terror of riggers. We have proved smarter than their chariots of thugs… We have effectively turned the table of poor representation in Idemili, and I can assure you, going forward, it will be inclusively and transparently spicy.”

In a statement made available to journalists yesterday by his Media Office, Collins Steve Ugwu, he said: “Now our work is simple-to do what we promised and what you voted for-is a task we shall pursue relentlessly with every fibre of our common resolve from day one, I guarantee you. I thank my opponents too for a testy run and extend to them assurances of collective positive accommodation to the good work that must start in earnest for all our people of Idemili.”

Okonkwo, a double honours graduate with Ivy league credentials is the scion of Senator Annie Okonkwo’s political heritage of service to the people of Idemili as best human asset and legacy.

He was declared winner of the federal constituency of Idemili North and South, with a superior vote count in wide margins.