HE PETER OBI ENDORSES COMRADE BEATRICE ITUBO

His Excellency, Peter Obi, has thrown his weight behind the Gubernatorial Candidate of Labour Party of Rivers State, Comrade Beatrice Itubo, Chairman Nigerian Labour Congress, Rivers State Chapter.

He urges all the Obidients to vote massively for her. As a veteran Labour Union Activist and a Mother, His Excellency, Peter Obi, believes she will cater for the welfare of workers and the Rivers people in line with Labour Party aims and objectives.

He reminded Rivers Obidients that they must continually vote out the present structure of corruption and criminality in Rivers State in order to usher in a new Rivers State through Comrade Beatrice Itubo.

His Excellency assures Rivers Obidients that every arrangement has been made for their security and safety and admonishes them to stick together and defend themselves and votes in case of any eventuality.

A new Nigeria is possible!!