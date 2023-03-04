Firmino to Leave Liverpool at End of Season



Brazil forward Roberto Firmino is to leave Liverpool when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old has been with the Reds since joining them in a £29m deal from Hoffenheim in June 2015.



Firmino has helped Liverpool win the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, EFL Cup and Club World Cup during his time at Anfield.

He has made 353 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 107 goals and providing 70 assists.



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had said he wanted Firmino to stay with the club and, while the player had been in discussions over a new contract, he has chosen to move on.



The Brazilian’s playing time has been limited recently due to muscle injuries and the arrivals of Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo.

Firmino, who is held in high regard by Reds fans, played in the centre of Liverpool’s iconic attacking trio – flanked by Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, who left the club to join Bayern Munich last year.



Together they helped Liverpool lift their first English league title in 30 years when they won the Premier League in 2019-20.

Firmino has made 26 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring nine goals and providing four assists.



He missed out on Brazil’s squad for the World Cup last year and, when the Premier League resumed after the tournament, had a spell out injured before returning as a substitute in the derby win over Everton on 13 February.