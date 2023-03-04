Be Extra Vigilant on Governorship Election, LP Urges Rivers People

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A chieftain of the Labour Party (LP) in Rivers State, Fafaa Dan Princewill, has urged indigenes and residents of the state to come out in masse to vote on March 11, 2023, stressing that the people must be vigilant to defend their votes at the governorship poll.

Princewill, who claimed to be the governorship candidate of LP in the state, said Rivers people will not vote “any product of anti-democrat” who will yield gangster government.

Speaking with journalists yesterday in Port Harcourt, the LP chieftain condemned what he described as anti-democratic posture of some politicians, and wondered why the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) reneged on obeying the Electoral Act which duly enshrined electronic transmission of results.

He said Rivers people must put an end to the loss of young lives in the state, adding that electoral violence has no place in a decent society, noting that LP is a party for the hope of the present and future generations.

“We believed INEC but what we saw was different, the records are there, everyone is aware even the international community has testified that the election did not meet the expectations of Nigerians.

“The BVAS is for both accreditation and uploading of results. That’s what the Electoral Act says but unfortunately that did not happen.

“I believe the next election will be different. I want to encourage everyone not to despair. Please, come out and vote massively for LP on March 11th; take pictures of the result sheets, your phone is now your power, record every activity around the polling units.

If you don’t come out to vote, you have already voted for the wrong people. Don’t take the election as passing fancy, make sure you vote and defend your vote.

“We must put an end to violence in Rivers State. Electoral violence has no place in a sane society, we must have a new beginning. Labour is a party for the future and party for today. Young people are the future, so you have to survive today to think of the future. We are tired of suffering in this country.

“I am the governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Rivers State and I want everybody to come out and vote for Labour. Vote for a new beginning in Rivers State.”