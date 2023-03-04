Akpom yet to Confirm Boro’s Commitment



Middlesbrough Coach Michael Carrick has reiterated that the club wants to keep Chuba Akpom, but nothing concrete has come up from their negotiations with the striker.



The Nigerian striker has been in wonderful form since Carrick took over at the club, but he may leave the club soon.

Boro had a tough start to the season, but they found their feet after Carrick took over in November 2022. Under Carrick, Middlesbrough have won twelve Championship games.



An important part of Carrick’s success at North Yorkshire has been Nigerian striker Akpom. The 27-year-old striker has 19 goals in 27 Championship appearances, 13 of which have come in Carrick’s reign.



He is currently the leading goalscorer in the league, and some Premier League clubs have started keeping tabs on him. Middlesbrough are in a race against time to pin Akpom down to a new deal as his current one expires at the end of next season.



Coach Carrick has revealed that the club is still in talks with the 27-year-old goal poacher, but they are yet to make headway.

“Chuba(Akpom) is obviously doing great for us and it’s(contract extension) something we are looking at between now and the end of the season,” Carrick said per Gazette live.



“However, it’s not just Chuba alone but also contracts for players moving ahead into the summer and next season. Individually though, there is nothing concrete on Chuba now,” Carrick added.



Middlesbrough currently sit third in the Championship, seven points behind Sheffield United who sit second.

If they continue with their form, they could overtake the Blades and finish in the second automatic promotion spot.