Stockbrokers’ President sets Agenda for Tinubu



The President and Chairman of Council, Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), Mr Oluwole Adeosun has identified some key areas that the incoming administration of Senator Bola Tinubu should address to strengthen the Nigerian capital market and reposition it for accelerated growth and development of the economy.



Adeosun in a statement explained that the incoming administration should pay close attention to the capital market in order to maximize its array of opportunities. He noted that both the capital and money market should receive balanced attention from the federal government and promote unified exchange rate of the Naira to encourage participation of foreign investors in the market.



“The fundamentals of the market are getting stronger day by day as a result of so many reasons. The elections actually excite the market, because of the imminent positive changes we expect, irrespective of which of the top candidates win. It signals great expectation and trust., “he said/