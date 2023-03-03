President-elect Urged to Reflect on How to Overcome Nigeria’s Challenges

The Yoruba Leadership and Peace Initiative (TYLPI) has urged the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to use the period between now and his inauguration on May 29, to reflect on the challenges of insecurity, economic downturn and disunity facing the country and come up with lasting solutions to them.

The group made the appeal in a letter to the President-elect. In the letter signed by the President, TYLPI, Mr. Olusegun K. Ahmadu, the group noted that Tinubu’s antecedents suggested that he was well equipped to resolve the long-standing issues assailing the nation and urged him to brace up to the task ahead.

The group noted that the nation has a surplus of the best brains in all areas of human endeavour and urged the president-elect to seek for the best of the nation’s human resources to assist him in the arduous task ahead.

“The nation is full of expectations that Asiwaju Tinubu would do all within his powers to strengthen the bond of unity among the fragmented parts of the nation, so that Nigeria could once again become a strong, independent and self reliant entity,” the group said.

The group congratulated Tinubu on his election after a grueling campaign and praised him for his life-long commitment to the best democratic values.