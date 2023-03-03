Police Kill Terrorists, Recover Two AK-47 Rifles, Ammunition in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina



The Katsina State Police Command on Wednesday repelled terrorists’ attack on Yasore village in Batsari Local Government Area of the state, killed two terrorists and recovered two AK-47 rifles with 97 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, in a statement yesterday said the hoodlums invaded the village with AK-47 rifles shooting sporadically but they were successfully repelled by police and vigilance operatives.

He explained that the police received a distress call on Wednesday that terrorists in their numbers attacked the village and the divisional police officer in charge of Batsari led a combined team of police and vigilante group to the area where they engaged them in a fierce gun battle.

Isah added that: “The security team recovered two corpses of the neutralised terrorists, two AK 47 rifles, five AK 47 rifle’s magazines, 97 pieces of 7.62mm ammunition of AK 47 rifles, two ITEL GSM Phones, a bunch of criminal charms, pen, lighter, blue veil and a black bag containing N2,580.”

He said many of the terrorists were reasonably believed to have been neutralised or escaped the scene with gunshot wounds, adding that search parties were combing the nearest bushes with a view to arresting them or recovering their dead bodies.

He therefore, appealed to members of the communities around the scene of the incident to report to the nearest police station any person found or seen with a suspected injury.