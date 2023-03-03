‘PDP not Afraid by Proposed YPP, APC  Alliance ahead of Guber Election in A’Ibom’

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Akwa Ibom State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said it was not afraid of any alliance by the Young Progressives Party (YPP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state ahead of March 11 governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections.

PDP in the State argued that such alliance would not threaten the victory of its governorship candidate, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno during the election.

The Publicity Secretary of PDP in the state, Mr Borono Bassey expressed the position of the party on the alledged alliance of YPP and APC while fielding questions from Journalists on Thursday in Uyo, the State capital.

According to him, such coalition remains a mere conspiracy that would not stop the PDP’s candidate from winning the governorship seat in next week elections.

He said in the Presidential and National Assembly elections in the state held last Saturday PDP won over 90 per cent of seats in the National Assembly based on the results declared by INEC.

He reasoned that elections in many units where APC was declared winner were inconclusive adding that PDP still remains strong in the state.

“We are not threatened by any coalition. The beauty of democracy is to allow people to make their choices.

“Even with the result declared so far in Akwa Ibom, PDP won about 90 per cent of the National Assembly seats in the state. It therefore means , Akwa Ibom people have higher preference for PDP.

“And for us as a political party, we see this communication of trust as a burden for us to keep our own side of the social contract, so that the people who have been elected understand that the mandate which the people handed down to them places on them the concomitant responsibility of ensuring they allow the collective will of the people become their compass that lead them and find their engagement interface and representation while in office.

“For March 11, election in the state, the candidate of PDP Pastor Umo Eno will win as the most acceptable and credible candidate in the state.”, Mr Bassey stressed.