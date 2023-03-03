Breaking: S’Court Declares Naira Redesign Policy Invalid, Okays Old, New Notes to Run Concurrently till Dec. 31
NPFL: Odigie, Osarenkhoe Lead Nominees for LBA February Awards
For the second month, Bendel Insurance duo of Monday Odigie and Imade
Osarenkhoe, lead nominees for the February Coach and Player of the
Month awards in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) organised by the
influential League Bloggers Awards.
Nominated amongst others in January, the duo emerged winners of the
awards which celebrate outstanding performers in the NPFL.
Like his feat in January, Odigie finished as the only unbeaten coach
in February after five matches and topped the table in Group A at the
conclusion of the first round.
Successful trips to Maiduguri and Ibadan, two difficult grounds
against El-Kanemi Warriors and Shooting Stars Sports Club, boosted
Odigie’s nominated.
The clash in Ibadan was a celebration of the historical rivalry
between both sides which began during the first organised Nigerian
league, in 1972.
Also nominated for the Coach of the Month award are: Deji Ayeni (Akwa
United), Finidi George (Enyimba) and Mohammed Baba Ganaru (Lobi
Stars).
Like Odigie, Ganaru led Lobi to the top of Group B table and gets a
second nomination.
Odigie and Ganaru have become regular nominees for playing good
football, while the duo of George and Ayeni make the shortlist for the
first time this term.
January Player of the Month, Osarenkhoe finished February as the
poster boy of Insurance to underscore his impact in the team.
Osarenkhoe is arguably the most recognizable player in the NPFL.
Goalkeeper Amas Obasogie gets a second nomination for his heroics
in-between-sticks for Insurance. Obasaogie has forced his way into the
list to contest with strikers, who easily get noticed for the goal
scoring rate.
Lobi’s wonder-boy, Joseph Atule, Bayelsa United’s Robert Mizo,
Enyimba’s Chukwuemeka Obioma and Akwa United’s Uche Collins get their
first nomination, this term.
The LBA is the foremost organisation recognizing and celebrating
outstanding performers in the NPFL since 2009 and extended its reach
to the second tier Nigeria National League and Women’s League, in
2017.