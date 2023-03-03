NPFL: Odigie, Osarenkhoe Lead Nominees for LBA February Awards 

For the second month, Bendel Insurance duo of Monday Odigie and Imade

Osarenkhoe, lead nominees for the February Coach and Player of the

Month awards in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) organised by the

influential League Bloggers Awards.

Nominated amongst others in January, the duo emerged winners of the

awards which celebrate outstanding performers in the NPFL.

Like his feat in January, Odigie finished as the only unbeaten coach

in February after five matches and topped the table in Group A at the

conclusion of the first round.

Successful trips to Maiduguri and Ibadan, two difficult grounds

against El-Kanemi Warriors and Shooting Stars Sports Club, boosted

Odigie’s nominated.

The clash in Ibadan was a celebration of the historical rivalry

between both sides which began during the first organised Nigerian

league, in 1972.

Also nominated for the Coach of the Month award are: Deji Ayeni (Akwa

United), Finidi George (Enyimba) and Mohammed Baba Ganaru (Lobi

Stars).

Like Odigie, Ganaru led Lobi to the top of Group B table and gets a

second nomination.

Odigie and Ganaru have become regular nominees for playing good

football, while the duo of George and Ayeni make the shortlist for the

first time this term.

January Player of the Month, Osarenkhoe finished February as the

poster boy of Insurance to underscore his impact in the team.

Osarenkhoe is arguably the most recognizable player in the NPFL.

Goalkeeper Amas Obasogie gets a second nomination for his heroics

in-between-sticks for Insurance. Obasaogie has forced his way into the

list to contest with strikers, who easily get noticed for the goal

scoring rate.

Lobi’s wonder-boy, Joseph Atule, Bayelsa United’s Robert Mizo,

Enyimba’s Chukwuemeka Obioma and Akwa United’s Uche Collins get their

first nomination, this term.

The LBA is the foremost organisation recognizing and celebrating

outstanding performers in the NPFL since 2009 and extended its reach

to the second tier Nigeria National League and Women’s League, in

2017.