Nigeria Decides: AFBA Observers Urge Nigerians to Make System Work through Votes

Rebecca Ejifoma

International Observers Group of the African Bar Association (AFBA), Thursday, urged Nigerians to go out come Saturday, March 11th and make the system work through their votes.

The group, in collaboration with the Human and Constitutional Rights Committee of the Association, made this call while reminding political parties of the provisions of the law to seek redress following the controversial outcome of the February 25th election.

Speaking on the theme, “The 2023 Nigerian Presidential & National Assembly Elections and the Rule of Law”, the President of the AFBA, Hannibal Uwaifo, said their association deployed a sizable number of observers across about 18 states in Nigeria and received on the spot reports and observations before, during and after the exercise.

While expressing that the association was highly impressed and appreciated the high turnout of voters, especially the youths, “the finishings of this very important assignment appear to be untidy and cast doubts on the transparency of the outcome,” Uwaifo noted.

With accusations and counter-accusations, the president insisted that the road to a general consensus on the outcome of the elections appears far off.

“There have been allegations and proof of irregularities, violations of the basic laws, electoral regulations, falsification of unit results and outright criminal interference by top government officials” be highlighted.

According to Uwaifo, this situation ought to be unacceptable to all the political actors “If they genuinely believe in democracy and the rights of Nigerians to freely choose who to govern their affairs.

“The situation has undoubtedly led to several tense scenarios, leading to high-stake verbal exchanges amongst the main actors.”

The president also outlined that as aspiring to be a respected member of the international club of Nations, Nigerian politicians must rise above these Primordial behaviours and embrace the call for a better future for all Nigerians.

He added: “The recent walkout of representatives of some political parties from activities at the National Collation Centre where the final results are being tallied is a pointer to the fact that the situation is degenerating and may lead to bigger scenarios if not quickly checked and grievances quickly and expeditiously addressed.”

He urged that the electoral body address the pitfalls already enumerated in the public domain, including reports from other international Observer Groups.

Uwaifo stated, “We call on all players to give INEC a chance to genuinely and decisively address these issues to restore confidence in the process and bring this election to an acceptable conclusion. All gladiators should please give peace a chance.”

Lending his voice, the Chairman of Human & Constitutional Rights Committee of AFBA, Sonnie Ekwowusi, highlighted some feats in the general election despite the many glitches.

“We saw that in some places, some governors were voted out of the senatorial election. And some unknown people emerged.

“Nigerians are confident. The system works. We believe in due process,” he said.