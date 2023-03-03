Mitiget Commences 2023 Cybersecurity Awareness Campaign in Schools

Breaking: S’Court Declares Naira Redesign Policy Invalid, Okays Old, New Notes to Run Concurrently till Dec. 31
Kayode Tokede
Mitiget recently demonstrated its commitment to making sure that Nigerian youngsters are protected from cybercriminals and their pranks, as it commenced 2023 cybersecurity awareness campaign with a Summit at the main hall of Methodist Girls High School (MGHS) Yaba Lagos.
The event was well attended by the students, teachers, school management, board of governors and Parents Teacher Association (PTA) representatives.
The principal of the school, Mrs. Oluyemisi Oluseyi Padonu, applauded the intervention of Mitiget with the summit, which enriched everyone present on the proper use of the Internet and fundamental practices that protect one from cybercriminals.
Addressing the students and other participants at the event, Mrs. Padonu, commended Mitiget leadership for the cybersecurity awareness initiative, stated that as the Ministry of Education at all levels encourages leveraging ICT for effective learning, this summit is timely for students and teachers be aware of the cyber risks and imbibe best practices to mitigating them.