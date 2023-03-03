Messi Splashes N96m on Customised iPhones for Argentina’s World Cup Winners

Lionel Messi has splashed £175,000 (about N96million) on customised gold iPhones for his Argentina teammates and back room staff following Albiceleste’s victory at the World Cup in Qatar last December.

The 24-carat gold 35 devices, all engraved with the last names and shirt numbers of the victorious players, coaches and back room staff, were delivered to Messi at his PSG department at the weekend and will be handed out to his Argentina teammates as soon as time permits.

Messi masterminded the South Americans victory over France in that epic final penalty shootouts inside the magnificent Lusail Stadium in Doha.

According to UK’s The Sun, CEO of iDesign Gold, Ben Lyons, explained how Messi approached him about designing a special gift after triumphing in the Middle East.

“Lionel is not only the G.O.A.T but he’s one of iDesigns Gold’s most loyal customers and got in touch with us a couple of months after the World Cup final,” began Lyons.

“He said he wanted a special gift for all the players and staff to celebrate the amazing win but didn’t want the usual gift of watches.

“So, I suggested gold iPhones inscribed with their names and he loved the idea,” stressed the iDesign Gold chief executive.

Each luxury handset boasts a similar design of the Argentina team badge with the updated three stars, the player’s name and national team shirt number, and the words “World Cup champions 2022”.

The bottom of the phone is engraved with the manufacturers brand and the luxury service brand Patrick Group, however it is not known what their involvement was in the process.

Some of the mobiles unveiled in short social media snippets show the designs of World Cup final goal scorers Messi and Angel di Maria, while Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister and Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez’s custom devices were also put on display.

The company behind the mobile phones appear to be popular with other footballers who like to use their six-figure salaries to buy luxury goods.

Neymar was spotted sporting gold wireless earphones and Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech invested in a similar gold iPhone recently.