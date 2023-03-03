Kwari: My Failure to Be Re-elected Shows Beauty of Democracy



A member of the National Assembly, Senator Suleiman Abdu Kwari, who failed in his re-election bid last Saturday, says the outcome of the exercise clear shows the beauty that the nation’s democracy is made up The Senator representing Kaduna North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Suleiman Abdu Kwari, has thanked his numerous supporters and his campaign team for a job well done during the election held on the 25th of February 2023 in the Kaduna North Senatorial District.



In the mind of close to 200,000 voters in the district, he was found to be able and capable of moving them forward in the 10th national assembly, but more voters felt they wanted someone new to represent them at the Senate and that, is exactly the beauty of democracy.



Senator Kwari, in a statement issued in Abuja, called on all his supporters to give all glory to God for the outcome and to offer the hand of brotherhood and friendship to those voters on the other side of the political parties and contestants.

According to him, Kaduna State now more than ever needs to be united in order to deepen the many developmental strides and achievements of the outgoing administration.



He further stated that he would now focus on completing the outstanding deliverables set forth in the 9th Senate Legislative Anti-Corruption Strategy 2022.

Senator Kwari, who is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes, said he is now focused on getting the Wiitness Protection Bill and the Whistleblower Bill passed and assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He has sponsored many bills, which have been assented to by Mr. President. They include Money Laundering Prevention and Prohibition Act, the Proceeds of Crime Act as well as the Terrorism Prevention Act, all of 2022.



Meanwhile, Senator Bwari has congratulated the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at the just concluded presidential poll.

He, however, urged those not satisfied with the outcome of the election not to lose hope in the nation’s judiciary but to go there and ventilate their grievances.