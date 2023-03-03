KACRAN Greets Tinubu, Offers to Solve Farmers/Herders Crisis

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Kulen Allah Cattle Rearers Association of Nigeria (KACRAN), has congratulated the President-elect Bola Tinubu for emerging victorious at last weekend’s election, calling on him to find solution to the protracted conflict between herders and farmers in the country.

The association, in a statement by its National President, Hon Khalil Mohammad Bello, described the victory as a clear manifestation of the confidence and trust reposed in Tinubuand the Vice President-elect by millions Nigerians.

“On behalf of the entire members of Kulen Allah Cattle Rearers Association of Nigeria (KACRAN), I Hon. Khalil Mohammad Bello, the National President of the Association, wish to join millions of Nigerians and the international Community to sincerely felicitate and rejoice with President-elect, His Excellency, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, and his Vice Alhaji Kashim Shettima, on their historic victory during the last Saturday’s general election.

“Their victory is a clear manifestation of the confidence and trust reposed in them by millions Nigerians. Moreover, considering their several years of experience in governance, as governors of Lagos and Borno State/Senators of the Federal republic of Nigeria, KACRAN strongly believes that they are up to the task of providing good leadership in the country and they will perform exceptionally well.

“Therefore KACRAN strongly calls on them to find a solution to the conflict between Herders and Farmers in Nigeria which often causes much lose of both human lives, animals and other resources worth billions of Naira.

“In the same vein, we are passionately appealing to them to kindly use their new good Offices as the President and Vice President of the Federal Republic to bring peace and tranquility between nation’s Herders and farmers so that they can live mutually and harmoniously.”