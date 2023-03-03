Guber Poll: Ogun Non-indigenes Declare Support for Abiodun’s Re-election Bid

Non-indigenes residing in Ogun State have endorsed Governor Dapo Abiodun for a second term in office. The non-indigenes making up of Igede, Fulani, Igbo, Nupe, Hausa people, disclosed their support at an engagement with Governor Abiodun held in Abeokuta, yesterday, vowing to that they would work together to ensure the success of the governor at the forthcoming governorship and House of Assembly polls.

Speaking on behalf of the Igede community, Chief Onuna Samuel, while appreciating the governor for creating an enabling environment for them to thrive in the state, noted that the Igede community was prepared to give their 100 per cent commitment to the second term ambition of Abiodun.

The Nupe Community led by its leader, Alhaji Mustapha Nasir, while noting that the community had been solidly behind the governor since 2019, added that they would ensure they deliver votes from the community for the governor.

On his part, Chief Jay Okocha, who spoke on behalf of the Igbo community would ensure they deliver their votes for the governor’s re-election.

Okocha, while calling on the people of the state to vote for continuity that would ensure the completion of the Ogun State International Agro Cargo Airport, assured the governor of votes from the community in the state.

The leader of the Fulani community in the state, Alhaji Kabir Labar, who said that the community would continue to support the All Progressives Congress(APC) not only in the state but across the country, added that their votes would be 100 per cent for Governor Abiodun.

The Chairman, Inter-Ethnic Campaign Committee of the APC in the state, Alhaji Shehu Usman, who said that the committee had been able to empower about 2,800 women with cash donations and food stuffs, assured the governor of the commitment of the Arewa community towards the second term ambition of the governor.

Usman, who also called for the appointment of some of their people into the traffic management Agency, explained that their appointment would help manage the language barrier between men of the traffic management team and truck drivers, who are majorly northerners.

In his goodwill message, the leader of the non-indigene resident in the state, Barrister Ekaino Gabriel, who noted that the non-indigenes in the state have so far enjoyed the benevolence of the Governor Abiodun-led administration in the state, added that the non-indigenes are for the second term of the governor.

In his response, Governor Abiodun while thanking the non-indigene communities in the state for trooping out in their large numbers during the last presidential and National Assembly elections, said that he was glad with their contributions.

Abiodun, who also said that his administration would absorb about 500 non-indigenes resident in the state into its social investment programme, explained that the social investment workers who would act as the ears and eyes of his administration at the grassroots would be placed on stipends.

The governor, while calling on the non-indigenes to continue to support the All Progressives Congress in the state, urged them to surpass their last performance in terms of votes cast at the last election.

“I want to thank you for what you did last Saturday, let me tell you the challenges that we now have. We’ve done so well in Ogun State, we are the envy of a lot of states. At times, you can’t tell the difference between envy and jealousy, envy is meant to be positive, like, look at what Dapo has done, I want to be like him, for jealousy, it is like look at what Dapo has done, is it only him?.

“So, we now have a challenge now, we must surpass what we did last Saturday, we have to surpass it, we have to sustain and surpass it and I can only do that with your support and your commitment,” he submitted.