Guber Poll: Enugu PDP Seeks Ezea’s Arrest over ‘Do -or-Die Game’ Comment

The Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State has called on the Inspector-General of Police and the Commissioner of Police in Enugu State to immediately arrest the senator-elect for Enugu North Senatorial District, Chief Okey Ezea, over threats and incitement to violence in the governorship election billed for March 11.

The Campaign Council made the call on Thursday in a statement by its Director of Communications and Spokesman, Nana Ogbodo, reacting to a trending video where Ezea, while addressing his supporters at his Itchi country home in Igboeze South LGA of the state, described the forthcoming governorship election in the State as “a do-or-die game” in Enugu North Senatorial District.

The PDP maintained that the Ezea’s statement was a breach of the accord for peaceful election signed by all the political parties and candidates and therefore an “awful incitement and prelude to bloodbath”.

“We viewed with shock the trending video on the internet and social media platforms where the senator-elect for Enugu North Senatorial District, Chief Okey Ezea, urged the people of Enugu North Senatorial District to view the forthcoming governorship election as one which Nsukka people must win by all means, even at the cost of human lives.

“Under no compulsion, Ezea stated, among others: ‘The March 11th election is a straight fight between Nsukka and Nkanu to know who is bigger than the other because Nkanu people want to turn us, the majority, to minority. So, you must prepare very well. You must make sure the directive goes round. This is about Nsukka. Young men, please, you must prepare yourselves very well. We are going into a war on March 11th and it is a do or die game. Nobody can come from outside to use Nkanu votes to intimidate us here’.

“This is hate speech and a most unfortunate development in a state where Ndi Enugu have coexisted as one family. It is a clear incitement to electoral violence and a prelude to needless bloodbath.

“This is also sad coming from one, who recently rode on the crest of Peter Obi’s credibility and peaceful dispositions to win a senatorial election just last weekend.

“We therefore call on the Inspector-General of Police and the Commissioner of Police to immediately effect the arrest of Chief Okey Ezea to preempt this plot to kill hapless citizens and destroy their properties for their political beliefs and choices.

“Ezea’s arrest has become very expedient to ensure a conducive environment for the people of Enugu State, especially the people of Enugu North senatorial zone, to freely exercise their franchise irrespective of the party or candidate that they support”, the party stated.

The PDP Campaign Council, however urged the people of Nsukka zone not to succumb to the threats and incitements to violence by Ezea, and ensure that they come out en masse to vote for the candidates of the PDP in the March 11 elections as they had done in the past.