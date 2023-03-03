Emerhor Applauds Delta APC for N’Assembly Wins

The Delta All Progressives Congress (APC) Founding Leader and South-south Director of the Directorate of Contacts and Mobilization of the APC-Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council, O’tega Emerhor, has applauded the state APC chapter for its doggedness in raking out three National Assembly wins in the last February 25th elections despite the huge hurdles faced by the party.

In a statement personally signed by himself, Emerhor applauded the state leader and governorship candidate and Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the chairman of the party, Omeni Sobotie, and all leaders and members of the party for a job well done.

He noted that despite the shenanigans and wicked electoral manipulations of the misruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the strong than expected performance by the Labour Party (LP) in Delta State, the APC stood its ground as a well rooted party and went ahead to deliver two senators and a House of Representatives member, a clear indication that the APC is now the most grounded grassroots party in the state.

Emerhor also congratulated Chief Ede Dafinone, senator-elect for Delta Central; Chief Joel Onowakpo Thomas, senator-elect for Delta South and Rev. Francis Waive, House of Representatives member-elect for Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu constituency, for their well deserved victories at the polls.

He called on all APC members in Delta State and challenged them to up the game and ramp up voter mobilisation in readiness for March 11th when the party shall deliver Omo-Agege as the governor of Delta State and APC state Assembly candidates.

“The indications cannot be better. The whole nation has just entrusted the APC with the presidency by delivering our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as president-elect. PDP is currently bemused, this is the time to finally bury PDP and rescue Delta State from its maladministration,” he stated.