  • Friday, 3rd March, 2023

Bauchi: Atiku’s Group Challenges INEC on Presidential Poll

Nigeria | 12 hours ago

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State chapter of the Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organisation, has challenged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to come clean from allegation of bias and condoning electoral irregularities levelled against it.

The challenge was thrown to INEC by the Secretary of the Organisation, Hon Sabir Murtala, who led a group to speak with Journalists yesterday, saying, “These people you are seeing here are members of the various Atiku support groups in Bauchi State, who supported the presidential candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“They came to us seeking our permission to enable them go to the streets in order to protest the perceived injustice meted to our principal, Atiku Abubakar by INEC. We told them not to do that but to select representatives from among them who we can meet briefly with.

“Atiku Abubakar has warned us against any protest, because of the outcome of the elections, that is the reason we have not done any protest action across the country. We are pained by what was done to us by INEC and the authorities, they promised to work with the provision of the Electoral Act as amended but they reneged in the promise.”

Leader of another group, Atiku Haske, Comrade Mohammed A. Saleh, said the result that was given to INEC by the PDP agents during the election was not what was published and released by INEC.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.