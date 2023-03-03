Barca Beat Real Madrid in Copa del Rey Semi

Barcelona bounced back from back-to-back defeats to beat Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg.

An Eder Militao own goal separated the sides at the Bernabeu despite the hosts having more possession and chances.

It is a welcome result for Barca after they lost to Manchester United in the Europa League and Almeria in La Liga.

Xavi’s side defended deep after taking the lead and their discipline earned a narrow advantage to take into the second leg at the Nou Camp on April 5.

Barca are top of La Liga but Xavi’s side will have gone into the game feeling fragile after their elimination from Europe and a shock league defeat at the weekend.