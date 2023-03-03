ACF Kano Chapter  Congratulates Tinubu, Sets Agenda for Him

Members of Arewa Consultative Forum(ACF), Kano Chapter, have congratulated the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying his election has opened a new chapter in the history of Nigeria.

Tinubu, who ran on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) in presidential and national assembly elections held on February 25, 2023, was on Wednesday declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Reacting to the development, ACF Kano commended the emergence of Tinubu as the president-elect. The Chairman of ACF Kano, Dr. Faruk Umar, said in a statement that Tinubu’s election had demonstrated to the whole world that religion and tribe would no longer play a role in the Nigerian politics.

“We pray to God to guide and help you in bringing back hope and prosperity to all Nigerians,” he said.

Meanwhile, the group has urged the president-elect to create a conducive economic environment that will attract foreign investors . “The current government has initiated many projects in the country , including the Niger Bridge and Lagos-Kano rail projects. We are confident that the projects will be completed under the incoming administration,” he noted.

ACF Kano also advised the president-elect to be magnanimous in victory by carrying everybody along regardless of their political affiliations so that a strong and united Nigeria could be built.

“The lack of security, poor educational infrastructure, deteriorating healthcare , poverty and corruption should be some of the immediate concerns of the incoming administration. Finally , it will be highly appreciated if the incoming government can address the issue of electricity, which has discouraged foreign investors from bringing fresh investments into the country,” the group stressed.