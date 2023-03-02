  • Friday, 3rd March, 2023

Wase: Only S’Court Can Change Outcome, Congratulates Tinubu

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Idris Wase, has congratulated President-elect Bola Tinubu on his victory in last Saturday’s presidential election, saying only the Supreme Court can change the outcome of the election.

Wase, who spoke at plenary on behalf of APC lawmakers, while reacting to a lawmaker, who hinted that the opposition might challenge the outcome of the polls, advised aggrieved losers to head to Court instead of mobilising people to go out on the street and protest.

Commending the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on what he said was a job well done, the Deputy Speaker appealed to his colleagues to continue to pacify their constituents and ensure there was stability ahead of the gubernatorial election.

“We want to appreciate every Nigerian who’s truly for democracy and supporting democracy for the calmness, show of love and to Bola Tinubu for winning the presidency. We are Democrats we are happy with the turn of things. We thank INEC for a good job that they have done.

“My brother (referring to a lawmaker) for believing in the process that the only one that can change the narration is the Supreme Court and Appellate Court. I believe we should follow that line instead of telling people to go out on the street. Thank you very much. We should adjourn so we can go back to the trenches and ensure credible election again takes place by supporting our various candidates.”

