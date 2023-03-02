In a chat with Dipo Adeda-Osinloye, a Risk Management and Business Consultant, he tells us about his newly launched book titled – Uncommon Strategies for the 21st Century Business.

He explained that in the course of his consulting work, he has found that the goal of the business owner(s) is to run a profitable enterprise. He continued as he made it clear that business success as desired by business owners, is very definitely attainable. However, it is not a ‘walk in the park’ or an automatic response to wishes and desires. Instead, it answers to principles, strategies and consistency.

He elaborated that his book outlines the conditions, strategies and principles necessary for achieving business growth. He noted that anyone who picks up the latest edition of the book should gain an understanding of the business world, thanks to some training and coaching experience, and the extensive exposure to the business field. He reiterated that readers will be able to identify the fundamental do’s and don’ts of business from this book as gleaned in a practical manner from his mastery of the subject. He further spoke about his desire to see enterprise owners manage and develop the best strategies to ensure that their enterprises succeed.

“Every business has the potential to succeed. I am only providing the instruments necessary for its actualisation,” he highlighted.

He explained that the book was relaunched in 2022 after two previous publications, noting that the current update is quite comprehensive and necessary for today’s businesses because of the new developments such as the recent technological advances and even disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, and that businesses must be empowered to swim in every tide.

He gave his concluding words to the readers saying, “I can tell you that reading this book will be worthwhile, as you desire to accomplish your business goals; whether you want to launch a new business or improve an already established one. This is the extra push you need!”

Dipo Adeda-Osinloye has this book up for purchase on Amazon alongside his two other books: Current Trends in Corporate Governance – Leadership Perspectives and Led To Lead; Moving From Self-Discovery to Self-Mastery in a Rapidly Changing World.