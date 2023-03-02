  • Friday, 3rd March, 2023

Tinubu: Nigerians Have Spoken, Uzodimma Declares

Nigeria | 2 days ago

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has congratulated President-elect Bola Tinubu on his victory in the Saturday, February 25, 2023 presidential election.

Uzodimma, in his congratulatory message personally signed, noted that, “The credibility and tenacity of Mr. President-elect to patriotically offer selfless service to Nigeria, has never been in doubt.

“Over the past few months, we have toured the nooks and crannies of our country Nigeria, preaching the message of ‘Renewed Hope’ which is anchored on the consolidation of the gains of President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government.

“With the desires of the people and the quest for improved governance, the project was conceived and designed to deliver a transformed system of governance, one with the interest of the people at heart and a commitment to success

“It is relishing that after the collation of results from all the State and having satisfied the requirements as stipulated by our laws, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the Candidate of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), winner and thereby returned elected.”

