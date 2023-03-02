FA Cup: Man Utd Survive Scare to Reach Q’finals

*League Two Grimsby Town make 84 years history, knock out Saints

Carabao Cup winners Manchester United came from a goal down to beat West Ham 3-1 and move into the FA Cup quarter-finals in a frantic finish at Old Trafford.

Alejandro Garnacho curled in a last-minute strike past Alphonse Areola before Fred steered in an injury-time third goal to put the hosts into the last eight and see off the battling Hammers.

West Ham scored first early in the second half through Said Benrahma’s powerfully-struck shot which flew into the top corner past David de Gea.

The home players had thought the ball had gone out for a throw-in, with Diogo Dalot and Antony both stopping.

That allowed the space for Benrahma to exploit and score, with a video assistant referee (VAR) confirming Tomas Soucek had kept the ball in play.

Elsewhere, League Two Grimsby Town reached the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time in 84 years as two penalties either side of half-time stunned Premier League strugglers Southampton.

Gavan Holohan put the visitors ahead shortly before the interval after referee Thomas Bramall ruled Lyanco had blocked Josh Emmanuel’s cross with his arm.

Southampton defender Duje Caleta-Car then caught Danilo Orsi with a flailing hand not long after the restart, allowing Holohan to convert his second spot-kick of the game.

In another game last night, Iliman Ndiaye scored a superb late winner as Championship side Sheffield United stunned Tottenham 1-0 to progress to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

RESULTS

FA Cup

Southampton 1-2 Grimsby

Burnley 1-0 Fleetwood

Man Utd 3-1 West Ham

Sheffield Utd 1-0 Tottenham

Premier League

Arsenal 4-0 Everton

Liverpool 2-0 Wolves