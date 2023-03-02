  • Friday, 3rd March, 2023

Barca, Madrid Clash in Copa del Rey Semi Live on StarTimes  

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JULY 22: The FC Barcelona and Real Madrid club crests on the first team home shirts on July 22, 2020 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Visionhaus)

Barcelona and Real Madrid will square up in the 1st leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final match this evening in one of the most anticipated clashes in football.

StarTimes will broadcast the match live on their World football channel, and it promises to be an incredible spectacle. 

With both teams showing why they are the best in the world, this match is sure to be full of drama and excitement.

It’s a game that has become a symbol of Spanish rivalries and emotions and is always a must-watch event for football fans worldwide.

Real Madrid are looking to revenge the loss of the Spanish Super Cup trophy to Barcelona in January, while Barcelona are hoping to return to winning ways after losses to Manchester United in the Europa Cup and Almeria in the La Liga. Both teams have some of the greatest players in the world and this match is sure to be an epic battle.

Fans can follow all the pre-match build-up and post-match reactions on StarTimes football channels, with all the latest news, analysis, and highlights. And then tune in to the World Football channel at 9pm this evening to watch it live.

