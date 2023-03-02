Ayu’s Arrogance Caused PDP’s Defeat, He Should Resign, Says PDP Reps Candidate

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti



Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives candidate for Ekiti Central Federal Constituency 2 in last Saturday’s elections, Lere Olayinka, has called for the immediate resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu and the entire members of the National Working Committee (NWC).

He described Ayu as, “a bad manager whose arrogance caused the PDP loss in the presidential election.”

Olayinka, who said it was painful that the PDP lost an election it could have won so easily, said, “rather than stooping to conquer by giving concessions, including sacrificing their positions so that everyone can be brought together to face the elections, almighty National Chairman, Senator Dr Chief Iyorchia Ayu and his cohorts were acting like they already had results of the presidential election in their pockets.”

The statement issued in Ado Ekiti, yesterday, read: “I am pained, so pained. I am pained because once again, my party, the PDP has lost yet, another opportunity to return to power.

“I am most pained because the same people who wrecked the PDP in 2015, have finally decimated the party owing to their arrogance.

“Zone the presidency to the south in accordance with the principle power rotation as enshrined in the PDP constitution, they refused obviously because of their desire to satisfy the ambition of a single individual.

“Reach out to those who were aggrieved and bring everyone on board, they refused because they believed that they had assurance from certain quarters that electoral victory will be awarded to them even before the election.”

“They were telling everybody, including those who have stood solidly with the party to go to hell!

“Now that the reality of a bad and arrogant manager beckons on the PDP, who will join in the cry? Those they said meant nothing or those they already penciled down to be dealt with by the Atiku presidency?

“Sad that some the people who went to APC in 2015, and caused PDP to lose power came back to the party and acted so arrogantly to cause it another defeat in an election it could have won so easily.

“With results of the election, now imagine Peter Obi and Musa Kwankwaso in the PDP. Imagine Peter Obi as the presidential candidate and Kwankwaso as his running mate.

“Imagine votes from Rivers, Oyo, Benue, Enugu and Abia States adding to the PDP votes.

“Now that arrogant Ayu and his cohorts in the NWC have wrecked the PDP, methinks that by now, they should be at the National Secretariat of the party, packing their personal belongings.

“They are bad managers and they must all go! It is only a bad manager of a political party that will embark on suspension and expulsion of party candidates few days to elections.

“It is only a bad and arrogant manager of a political party like Ayu that will call state governors who made him chairman of the party children.

“Therefore, for us, we will not sit back and allow a rudderless NWC led by a man who sees himself as above every other person and run the affairs of the party like his family business to continue.

“We will not keep silent and allow a man who runs the affairs of the party like his family business, with even his children insulting critical stakeholders of the party to continue. Arrogant Ayu and his NWC must go!”