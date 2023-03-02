Audiomack Africa Appoints Charlotte Bwana as New Vice President,   Marketing and Brand Strategy

Audiomack has appointed Charlotte Bwana as the Vice President of Marketing and Brand Strategy for its African Operations. In this new role, Charlotte will be responsible for leading operations in developing impactful brand strategies as well as securing promotional initiatives across Africa.

Charlotte’s leadership and promotional expertise has been instrumental in attracting and sustaining a large and diverse customer base across Africa. She has over the years, secured major partnerships that have aided the company’s expansion into the African continent as well as forge strong relationships with prominent entities, such as Afrochella, Y FM (South Africa & Ghana), Sportscene South Africa, Diageo Nigeria, MTN Nigeria amongst others.

Most recently, she led the team that negotiated another deal with Paramount’s MTV Base Africa through an editorial partnership that is aimed at integrating the curatorial voice and programming of MTV Base into the Audiomack platform throughout Africa. This deal further demonstrates her ability to strategically identify opportunities that will benefit Audiomack’s growth.

Commenting on the remarkable accomplishment, Jason Johnson, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Brand Strategy for Audiomack, stated “I am very pleased to announce Charlotte as the new Vice President of Marketing and Brand Strategy for Audiomack in Africa. Over time, she has been pivotal in accomplishing numerous collaborations and achievements for the company, playing a fundamental role in the expansion of Audiomack’s music streaming services across Africa”.

“Her marketing expertise has been an essential factor in our expansion and the efficient implementation of our business collaborations, resulting in remarkable growth for the company. Owing to this, we are delighted to advance her to this role, and I am eager to keep collaborating with her to accomplish our company’s objectives” he added.

Charlotte Bwana is a results-driven Media and Brand Strategy expert with over 9 years of impactful experience in the music industry. She is an astute relationship management strategist, with the ability to build trust through optimizing performance to achieve desired results. In 2021, Charlotte became a voting member of The Recording Academy (Grammys) and in 2022, she was listed as Billboard’s International Power Player, an achievement that further speaks to her influence and impact within the industry.