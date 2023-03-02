Akpabio: Tinubu’s Emergence Signs of Better Days Ahead

Okon Bassey in Uyo



A former Minister Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has said the emergence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as President-elect represented signs of better days ahead for the country.

Akpabio, who is senator-elect for Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, said Tinubu’s victory was a demonstration of his acceptance across the length and breadth of the country and beyond.

“Asiwaju is a tested and trusted hand in service delivery. He did it before when he called the shots in Lagos State and I am very confident that he will do more for Nigerians as its leader,”he said.

According to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Jackson Udom, Akpabio said, “He has the ability, capacity and the required experience needed now to take this country to the next level in both national and international affairs.”