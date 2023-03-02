ADC Seeks Court Injunction to Stop Governorship Election in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



The Action Democratic Congress (ADC) has filed as interim injunction before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, seeking to restrain the Independent National Electoral (INEC) from conducting the Rivers State Governorship election on March 11, this year.

The suit filed by the party and its Governorship Candidate in the state, Tonte Ibraye, also asked the court to restrain the state government from enforcing its Executive Orders 21 and 22 enacted in 2022.

The plaintiffs said the orders if given should subsist pending the determination of the motion on notice.

Joined as defendants in the suit were Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, Attorney-General of Rivers State, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and INEC.

In the suit dated February 21, the ADC is challenging the legality of the executive orders and their attendant consequences on the electioneering process and political atmosphere in the state.

According to the plaintiffs in the interests of justice and fairness, INEC should be restrained from conducting the election pending the determination of the substantive suit.

They claimed that the implementation of the orders, “created a total case of disorder, political crisis and wanton breach of peace in the polity atmosphere of Rivers State.”

“This has hampered the ability of the first plaintiff (Ibraye) and members of the second plaintiff (ADC) as well as other political parties except the third defendant (PDP) from assembling freely to carry out political activities such as campaigning, holding rallies, processions and meetings within the state.

“There is a reason to believe that a serious breach of peace is likely to break out in Rivers if the fourth defendant proceeds with its plans to conduct the forthcoming gubernatorial elections scheduled to hold on March 11 in Rivers,” the party said.