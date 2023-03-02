  • Friday, 3rd March, 2023

Abiodun: Tinubu’s Victory Shows Nigerians Still Love APC

Nigeria | 2 days ago

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has congratulated President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the ruling APC, saying the outcome of the elections has shown that Nigerians were still in love with the party.

Abiodun, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, said all the major parties ran a very fierce campaign in the build up to the February 25 elections, but that the people finally spoke by electing Asiwaju Tinubu as the next president of Nigeria.

While felicitating with all the elected APC National Assembly members, particularly in Ogun State, he added that now that the election was over, everybody must come together to chart a way forward for the country, saying every hand must be on the deck to build a virile and more unified nation.

While hailing the INEC for conducting a free, fair and credible poll and allowing the will of the majority of Nigerians to prevail, he charged members of the opposition to see and accept the result of the presidential election as the true wish of the people, as statesmen, democrats and in the spirit of sportsmanship.

“In every context, there will always be a winner and a loser, on a serious note, a perfect electoral process doesn’t exist anywhere in the world, even in the advanced democracy that has been around for so many years. The last election in America, we saw it, there were hiccups here and there, so we will continue to evolve and we will get better,” he said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.