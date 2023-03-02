Abiodun: Tinubu’s Victory Shows Nigerians Still Love APC

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has congratulated President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the ruling APC, saying the outcome of the elections has shown that Nigerians were still in love with the party.

Abiodun, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, said all the major parties ran a very fierce campaign in the build up to the February 25 elections, but that the people finally spoke by electing Asiwaju Tinubu as the next president of Nigeria.

While felicitating with all the elected APC National Assembly members, particularly in Ogun State, he added that now that the election was over, everybody must come together to chart a way forward for the country, saying every hand must be on the deck to build a virile and more unified nation.

While hailing the INEC for conducting a free, fair and credible poll and allowing the will of the majority of Nigerians to prevail, he charged members of the opposition to see and accept the result of the presidential election as the true wish of the people, as statesmen, democrats and in the spirit of sportsmanship.

“In every context, there will always be a winner and a loser, on a serious note, a perfect electoral process doesn’t exist anywhere in the world, even in the advanced democracy that has been around for so many years. The last election in America, we saw it, there were hiccups here and there, so we will continue to evolve and we will get better,” he said.