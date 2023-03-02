2023: Ebegbare Rejects Isoko Fed Constituency Results in Delta, Accuses INEC of Compromise

The candidate for Isoko Federal House of Representatives, under the platform of the Social Democratic Party(SDP), Hon. Dickson Ebegbare, has rejected results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer Prof. Ojugo Almond, saying the results were announced despite the fact the election was inconclusive.

Prof. Ojugo had declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Jonathan Ukodhiko, as the winner with 23, 487 votes to defeat Mr. Dickson Ebegbare, who was said to have scored 21, 416 votes.

But speaking on the development, at the collation centre in Oleh, the headquarter of Isoko South Local Government Area, Ebegbare, popularly known as Fineboy, said INEC was compromised to have declared the results of an inconclusive election.

Ebegbare decried the sudden reversal of earlier declaration of inconclusive election by the INEC returning officer.

He noted that a petition had been submitted to the INEC over Enwhe community, Isoko South local government area, were election was disrupted, adding that he stood the chance of additional 7,000 votes, if rerun of the election was conducted.

Ebegbare alleged that high profile government officials pressured the INEC returning officer to subvert the will of the people, just as he called on INEC to reschedule another date for the rerun.

He maintained that INEC had violated Section 24, 47 and 51 of the Electoral Act, noting that the sudden reversal of inconclusive election to declaration of results is not acceptable to Isoko people and himself.

While declaring the results for Isoko Federal House of Representatives, the returning officer, Prof. Almond said: “The earlier declaration of inconclusive election for Isoko Federal constituency, over Enwhe community election that was disrupted, has been reversed by INEC after due consultation.”

Earlier, the election was declared inconclusive by Professor Almond, because of disruption that made over 10,000 registered voters to be disenfranchised in Enwhe community.