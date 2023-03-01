Tinubu’s Victory: God Has Shamed Those Who Thought We Couldn’t Deliver, Says Masari

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has said the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu is an indication that God has shamed traducers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who thought the party will not win the presidential poll.

Masari, who addressed journalists at the Government House shortly after the declaration of Tinubu as the president-elect, said those who maligned the party by making malicious and false statements have been put to shame by God.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the wee hours of Wednesday declared Tinubu as the winner of last Saturday’s presidential election.

According to the nation’s electoral umpire, Tinubu polled a total of 8,794,726 votes to defeat his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 6,984,520 votes.

Masari said: “I thanked the people of Katsina and those who are residing in Katsina; those who supported us, those who worked and prayed for us in order to achieve this success. We are very proud and we have made our president proud. Those who think that we cannot deliver, God has shamed them.”

While describing Tinubu as an astute politician and manager of human resources, the governor said he has the brain and capacity to galvanize Nigeria and propel it to a greater height to be a pride, not only to black Africans, but blacks all over the world.

He added that: “So, we thank all those who voted, supported and prayed for Tinubu in Katsina and Nigeria as a whole and for voting for three senators and nine out of 15 members of the House of Representatives.

“In the whole Northwest, we have the highest contribution to the next 10th National Assembly of the country. We are very proud and we have made our president proud. Tinubu is resourceful and a good manager of humans. I am sure he can do it.”

He, however, called on the people of the state to make sure they put Katsina first while voting for the governorship candidates in the March 11th, 2023 governorship election.

He urged citizens of the state to put the candidates on the scale, adding: “I am sure they will vote for the All Progressives Congress candidate, Dr. Dikko Umaru Radda.

“He is more than qualified; he has the capacity; he has been tested; he has delivered and he is a seasoned, well-educated and trustworthy politician.”