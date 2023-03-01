PDP, APC Trade Blames over Election Violence in Ebonyi

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Mr Chukwuma Odii, said he has uncovered plot by the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) in the State to attack him.

On the other hand, the State Director General of the APC campaign council, Austin Umahi, has accused Odii for hiring fake security men for the purpose of causing mayhem in the State.

Umahi also accused him and other opposition parties for electoral violence and manipulation of results during the Presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

However, Odii reiterated that his security team was legitimate, stressing it was the plan of the ruling party to attack him like other governorship candidates in the State if not that he was fortified with security operatives.

He said: “My security team is genuine and legitimate. It appears that their problem is that they don’t know how to attack me like other governorship candidates who have been attacked severally in the State. It baffles me why they should be the one complaining that I have enough conventional security operatives around me. That shows they want to attack me and possibly kill me.”

The APC also lamented that the ambition of the PDP governorship candidate was against equity, justice and fairness as he hails from the zone of the outgoing governor, David Umahi.

Odii said it was his constitutional rights to contest for any position, recalling that all the zones of the State had always participated in previous elections.