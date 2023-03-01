NBA Chief Calls for Immediate Provision of Health Facilities in Courts

•Condoles with deceased lawyer’s family, others

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti



Following the sad news of a judge’s sudden death while on duty in an Akure court of Appeal, Ondo State, a former Chairman, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ado-Ekiti branch and Human Rights Lawyer, Samuel Olakanmi Falade has called for the immediate provision of health facilities across courts in the country

An Appeal Court judge, Justice Lokulo-Sodipe who reportedly slumped in court on Monday, was confirmed dead yesterday. He was aged 67.

Justice Lokulo-Sodipe who was until his demise was one of the Justices at the Court of Appeal, Akure Division was said to have slumped while dressing up for Monday’s matter in court. Attempts to resuscitate him failed due to lack of health facilities in the court, as he reportedly gave up the ghost on the way to the hospital.

Falade who reacted through a telephone chat with THISDAY, expressed sadness that the deceased couldn’t be revived, pointing out that he would not have died if there were health facilities on the court premises.

“The judiciary at all spheres should as a matter of urgency provide for adequate health facility and personnel seconded from both federal and state parastatals to all state High courts and division of all court of appeals and the supreme Court.”

The NBA chief equally sent his condolences to the families of the late jurist and members of bar and benches in Akure and Ondo state government.

While praying that God should grant the family and his colleagues the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, Falade prayed to God to grant the deceased eternal rest.